Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Rises By 350.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Investcorp India Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

