Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Expands By 3,138.8%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, an increase of 3,138.8% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of JFBR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Trading of Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

