Short Interest in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declines By 23.0%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,749. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,553 shares of company stock valued at $26,304,731. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $729,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

