Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Rises By 1,556.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 1,556.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

YGMZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

