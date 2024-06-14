Short Interest in Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Drops By 21.7%

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Net One Systems alerts:

Net One Systems Price Performance

Shares of Net One Systems stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Net One Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Net One Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for Net One Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net One Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.