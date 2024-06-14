Short Interest in Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Drops By 21.7%

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of Net One Systems stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Net One Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.
Net One Systems Company Profile
