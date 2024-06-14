Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Decreases By 21.3%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Relx Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Relx by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
