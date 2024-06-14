Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Decreases By 21.3%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Relx has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Relx by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.