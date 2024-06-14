Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Drops By 22.5%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 34,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,677. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

