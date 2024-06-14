Short Interest in Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Grows By 14,000.0%

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Roadzen Price Performance
Shares of RDZNW stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Roadzen has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
