Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Decreases By 22.9%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 45,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

