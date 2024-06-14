Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 31,650.0%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 31,650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Silver One Resources
