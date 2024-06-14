Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Expands By 31,650.0%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 31,650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

