Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 37,500.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 37,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About The Coretec Group
