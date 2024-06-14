Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Increases By 800.0%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

About The European Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

