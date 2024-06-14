Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Drops By 22.7%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,320. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.