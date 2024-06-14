Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declines By 24.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18. The company has a market cap of $893.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.