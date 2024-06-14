Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declines By 22.4%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.39. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $240.26.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.