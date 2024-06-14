Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declines By 22.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.39. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,044. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $240.26.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

