Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Expands By 436.4%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vidrala Stock Performance
Shares of VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Friday. Vidrala has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.50.
About Vidrala
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vidrala
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.