Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Decreases By 63.5%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVOF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

