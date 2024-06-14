Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declines By 22.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WHG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,300. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

