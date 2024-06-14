Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declines By 99.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRE stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

