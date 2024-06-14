Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rises By 210.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

