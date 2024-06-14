Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 255.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the May 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of YGRAF opened at $0.77 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.