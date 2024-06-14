Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Decreases By 50.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $52.71.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.