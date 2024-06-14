Short Interest in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Decreases By 90.0%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Zhongsheng Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.9706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zhongsheng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

