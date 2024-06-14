Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

