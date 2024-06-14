Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. 285,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

