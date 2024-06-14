Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

SIG traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $90.94. 232,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $112.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

