SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.65

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $653.22 million and approximately $79.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.74 or 1.00116485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012428 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,831.1911306 with 1,287,276,643.6453245 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.66493938 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $63,309,647.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

