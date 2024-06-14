Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 5.6%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 159,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,166,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.46 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$25,625.60. In related news, insider Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC sold 25,600 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$25,625.60. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 898,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,329. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

