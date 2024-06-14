Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $32,546.80 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 207.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

