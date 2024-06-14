SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Update

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,084,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiriusPoint has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.94.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

