Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447,192 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

