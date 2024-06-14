Skye Bioscience, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Skye Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skye Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

SKYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

