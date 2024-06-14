SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

SLG opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,666,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $12,373,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $11,832,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

