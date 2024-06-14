Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Trading Up 30.6%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) shot up 30.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Smoore International Stock Up 30.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.

Smoore International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.