Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 3,950 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Snap Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SNAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 998,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,344,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
