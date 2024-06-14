Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $127.26 and last traded at $127.78. Approximately 2,262,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,439,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 148.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

