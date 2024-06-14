Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $12.62. Sohu.com shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 21,729 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

