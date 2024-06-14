SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Shares Down 3%

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.26. 54,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 177,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

SolarMax Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65.

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarMax Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMXT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

Further Reading

