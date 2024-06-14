Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Christopher T. Metz Buys 52,366 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solo Brands Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 203,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,483. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $193.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Solo Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

