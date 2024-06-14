Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Financial Survey

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sound Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 10.54% 6.01% 0.59% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $37.07 million 2.74 $7.44 million $2.33 17.07 Madison County Financial $28.02 million 2.10 $3.23 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

