SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
SouthState Stock Down 1.6 %
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SouthState by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
