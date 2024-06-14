SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSB

SouthState Stock Down 1.6 %

SouthState stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SouthState by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.