SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.17

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.17 and last traded at $147.17, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,776,000.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
