SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lessened by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 798,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

