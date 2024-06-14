SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.90

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

