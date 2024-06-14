Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Steven W. Sansom Buys 10,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
SPWH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 74,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.73.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
