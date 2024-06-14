Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00.
Squarespace Stock Performance
Shares of Squarespace stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29.
Institutional Trading of Squarespace
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
