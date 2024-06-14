SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the period. SRH Total Return Fund comprises approximately 6.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.40% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STEW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 259,138 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

STEW opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.09.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.