STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

