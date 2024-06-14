Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Acquires 7,434 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,646.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Stock Up 5.3 %

STCN stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth about $2,991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Steel Connect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

