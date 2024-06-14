Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.97 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -263.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

